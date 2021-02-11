Red Fox Tavern cold case: 'We told her what had happened as gently as we could'

The immediate aftermath of the sudden violent Red Fox Tavern hold-up, which became one of New Zealand's most infamous cold cases, has been revisited in court.

Mark Joseph Hoggart, 60, and a man with name suppression are on trial for the aggravated robbery and murder its publican Christopher Bush in 1987.

Both of the accused men deny they were the ones that committed the crimes.

That particular Saturday night, October 24, fell within the long Labour Weekend.

After counting the takings, Bush was having a drink with staff members Stephanie Prisk, Sherryn Soppet and William Wilson when two heavily disguised intruders burst in using an unlocked back door.

One was armed with a sawn off double-barrelled shotgun and the other with a baseball bat.

Bush hurled his glass at the gunman, who pulled the trigger quickly, killing the 43-year-old publican, the court has heard.

Evidence from the staff members was heard in court yesterday.

After the offenders absconded with allegedly over $36,000, the group managed to free themselves and raised the alarm.

Soppet called her husband Peter so they would not be alone while waiting for emergency services, and he woke to the call at 12.20am.

Mark Joseph Hoggart pictured at the first day of his trial in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Today statements by Mr Soppet, who is now deceased, were read to the High Court at Auckland.

"You could tell from her voice something was drastically wrong but she wasn't hysterical," he said.

"She was shocked."

He told his wife he was on the way and she replied "be careful".

Mr Soppet did not notice any other cars on his way to the tavern.

Prisk was still on the phone to police when he arrived, he said.

The Red Fox Tavern is on State Highway 2 about an hour's drive south of Auckland. Photo / File

He also spoke to the police and, thinking of Bush's widow, assumed the grim task of going to tell her the news.

"We told her what had happened as gently as we could."

Mr Soppet stayed with her at the house until 5am. The Soppet and Bush families were close family friends.

Pathologist Warwick Smeeton told the court Bush had sustained "unsurvivable" injuries.

The shot-pellets fractured three ribs as they penetrated Bush's chest cavity striking his lungs and heart, the court heard.

Smeeton believed the publican would have died "very quickly" due to both blood loss and heart damage.

"Certainly less than a minute."

The trial began on February 9, 2021, in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / File

The trial continues before Justice Mark Woolford this afternoon.