Record crowd expected at Wellington's Homegrown this weekend

More than 50 acts are taking to the stage tomorrow at Wellington's sold out music festival Homegrown.

The event has been a long time coming after organisers made the "heartbreaking" decision to postpone in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Most of the multi-stage festival on the city's waterfront was already built when that call was made.

Organisers have spent three weeks rebuilding the infrastructure ready for artists to perform on six stages from 1pm on Saturday.

This year's line-up includes Shapeshifter, Stan Walker, Blindspott, Ladi6, Opshop, Elemeno P, and The Feelers.

Managing director Andrew Tuck said the past 12 months have been tough, but he is feeling ecstatic to have the site up and running again along with a good weather forecast on the horizon.

"It's really good to see people excited to get along and celebrate what looks like to be one of the biggest Homegrowns we've ever done."

Saturday's forecast is fine with light winds and a high of 18C, according to MetService.

About 25,000 people are expected to attend the event- the biggest crowd yet.

Up to five thousand people are on a waitlist to get tickets in case any current holders have a last-minute change of plan.

Shihad and Mako Road are the only acts which weren't able to play at the re-scheduled event.

Tuck reminded punters to be safe and to look after each other.

"Pace yourself, don't get too excited at the start and have to go home early, just have a fun day."

There will be a police presence at Homegrown and around the city centre, which is routine for all similar major events, a police spokesperson said.

"We want people to enjoy this time, celebrate safely, and all make it home at the end of the night."

The police spokesperson said officers would, in the first instance, look to educate people on the current Covid-19 alert level recommendations, being alert level 1.

Hospitality NZ national president Jeremy Smith said he was expecting hotels, restaurants, and cafes to be full.

"We love Homegrown- it brings a lot of people from out of town into Wellington.

"The shows end about 10pm so there's plenty of time for people to enjoy Wellington hospitality and we're still very good at it, even though we've been through some difficult times."

Smith said the event wouldn't solve the industry's problems, but would be a "nice boost".

"We're all very worried about a long cold winter. We haven't managed to get any reserves together."