Grammys double take: Country star Maren Morris channels Khloe Kardashian on red carpet

Country music star Maren Morris. No, really. Photo / AP

Fans have spotted a major celebrity doppelganger in country music star Maren Morris at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The 30-year-old singer looked stunning in a lavender Dolce & Gabbana gown as she arrived for the ceremony — later telling fans she left the red carpet to feed her 11-month-old son shortly after arriving.

real talk: left to go feed my son after this. thank you @dolcegabbana for this custom dream. 💜 pic.twitter.com/frrTxoquqC — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 15, 2021

While her simple, elegant look was among the favourites from viewers watching along at home, many couldn't help but point out a striking resemblance between her and reality star Khloe Kardashian.

More specifically: Khloe K in 2016.

"Woah. @MarenMorrislegit looks like @khloekardashian I had to do a double take!" one user wrote.

"She looks like the original Khloe Kardashian before cosmetic surgery," said another.

Another commenter had a slightly different take: "She looks like Selena Gomez and Khloe Kardashian had a baby."

ok now wtf maren morris looks like khoe karate pic.twitter.com/GBhHNhBMlV — silly emma 🧸 (@G1RLCRUSHRRY) March 14, 2021

Is it just me or is 2021 Maren Morris looking more and more like 2016 Khloe Kardashian? pic.twitter.com/8HbEGHAMkh — Shawn Grenier (@shawny92) March 14, 2021

Comparisons aside, commenters couldn't get enough of Morris' sleek lavender ensemble.

"This dress is amazing," one fan wrote. "Beautiful as always."

Morris was nominated for Best Country song for her song, The Bones, which she performed with John Mayer early in the evening, donning a beautiful red gown with a dramatic thigh-high split. The category was won by The Highwomen for their song Crowded Table.

Morris performs with John Mayer at the 2021 Grammys. Photo / AP

Following Morris' performance, she cheekily took to Twitter to shout out her fellow entertainers for the night.

In a nod to what will surely become one of the most memorable Grammys performances in history by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Morris wrote: "F--- The Bones, watch WAP on the GRAMMYS."