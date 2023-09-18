The first unveiling of a plaque in New Zealand for a Cook Islands coastwatcher, Pu Banaba, took place in O’Neill’s Point Cemetery, Bayswater. Photo / NZDF

Coastwatchers played an important role in World War II, observing enemy movements and rescuing stranded Allied personnel from their posts throughout the Pacific Islands.

But for decades, civilian Cook Islands coastwatchers did not receive the same recognition as their New Zealand counterparts. Until now, that is.

Radio operator Pu Banaba has received the honour and recognition for his part in the defence from advancing Japanese troops.

Last year, the Government announced families could now receive a certificate of service signed by the Governor-General, have service plaques attached to coastwatchers’ headstones like other Service personnel, and that an online historical record of their service would be published.

Pu Banaba's family also unveiled a plaque for his father, Sergeant Beni Banaba, who served during World War I in the Rarotonga Company of the Māori Contingent, NZEF. Photo / NZDF

Banaba was part of a network of civilians and military personnel who kept watch 24/7 for enemy aircraft and ships, from stations in New Zealand and other Pacific Islands.

With Japanese advances into the Pacific, these stations became dangerous places, as shown by the execution of 17 New Zealand coastwatchers and five other Allied prisoners by Japanese personnel on Tarawa in 1942.

Banaba is buried alongside his mother on Rarotonga, but his plaque has been placed on the grave of his father, Sergeant Beni Banaba, in O’Neills Point Cemetery in Bayswater, who served in the Rarotonga Company of the Māori Contingent during World War I.

“It was the proudest moment ever,” said Theresa Tarani Greig, Pu Banaba’s grand-niece. Photo / NZDF

Commander Marty Broederlow, from the Royal New Zealand Navy, said at the plaque unveiling ceremony that both men had proudly served and this was an opportunity to think about the two most terrible conflicts in human history, the two world wars, and their impact all over the world, including Cook Islands.

“Both Beni and Pu Banaba made a decision to stand up for what they thought was right and volunteered to serve New Zealand. Today all of us here remember and pay tribute to that service,” Commander Broederlow said.

“It was the proudest moment ever,” said Theresa Tarani Greig, Pu Banaba’s grand-niece who had travelled from Australia for the ceremony. “We really appreciated the attendance of the NZDF, Royal New Zealand Navy representatives and veterans of the Forces.”

“Formal recognition by the NZDF validates all the tireless work that was undertaken throughout this journey, and is a significant event that brings justice to these men and their families," says Willie Cuthers. Photo / NZDF

Willie Cuthers, whose grandfather was a coastwatcher and had a plaque recently installed in Rarotonga, has been a driving force in achieving recognition for the group. He attended the ceremony for Banaba and said it had been a long road to get to this point and it was uplifting for families to see their loved ones honoured.

“Formal recognition by the NZDF validates all the tireless work that was undertaken throughout this journey, and is a significant event that brings justice to these men and their families.

“I feel proud knowing my grandad and the men he knew and served with have finally received acknowledgment for their service,” he said.