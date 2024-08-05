“As one [victim] said, ‘it’s a very hard loss to bear’.

Downard, through counsel Joshua De Vries, had hoped to speak to the judge to express his remorse but Judge Marshall told De Vries to talk on his behalf.

Noting the victim’s comments they now felt unsafe in their homes, De Vries said Downard “didn’t intend for anybody to feel unsafe in their home”.

He said Downard also felt unsafe in prison as he’d already been attacked due to the outstanding drug debt that fuelled the offending.

‘City spree’

Downard targeted multiple homes around Hamilton between April 26 and May 21.

He gained access to two Hamilton East apartments through a neighbouring construction site and got in through a rear ranchslider, stealing items including jewellery and alcohol.

The following morning, he fled with jewellery, watches and technology, stolen from a Frankton home.

On April 28, he received $2000 from Cash Converters for a gold ring he’d stolen. On May 5, he was caught on CCTV breaking in through a bedroom window of a St Andrews home. He stole jewellery, a watch, and a drone in a hard carry case, which he sold to an associate.

Five days later, he entered the yard of an Ulster St property, but the homeowner was alerted by a security system to Downard walking along the back of the property holding a piece of paper and a mobile phone.

He was only able to open a kitchen window about 1cm, and nothing was taken, so he went to a neighbouring house and stole more jewellery and other valuable items, before dropping his cell phone in the backyard.

He also broke into a River Rd property through a laundry window, and despite the security system being on, he crawled around to try to avoid detection before stealing jewellery and foreign currency.

He went to Lotus Foreign Exchange where he converted Australian and US dollars to receive $813.10.

When spoken to by police, Downard admitted his crimes, stating he did the burglaries to repay a $13,000 drug debt.

Downard has a prolific burglary and dishonesty history, with his offending stretching to Napier, throughout the Waikato, and to Taupō.

In 2020 he was jailed for six years and eight months on 43 charges, including stealing a child’s piggy bank.

He was granted parole to Te Awamutu earlier this year before he was back at it again.

‘Driven by meth’

De Vries also addressed comments in a pre-sentence report that Downard seemed to be repeating the same rhetoric this time, as he did last time.

De Vries said the comments were the same as Downard’s offending was again fuelled by his meth addiction.

However, since he’d been in custody he had started a drug treatment programme with Odyssey House and had been diagnosed with ADHD but was yet to be medicated.

“He’s 47 now. This has been going on since he was a very young man ... [he wants to] start a different life when he is eventually released.”

‘Burnt your bridges’

Judge Marshall said most of what Downard had stolen was not covered by insurance and he had no way of paying any reparation.

He’d also now notched up 77 convictions for burglary alone and appeared to have “burnt your bridges with family support” due to his offending and drug addiction.

Downard was sentenced to 3 years and 5 months in prison.

