Prolific burglar Jamie Downard in the dock of the Hamilton District Court today, clutching a novel by writer, Jack Higgins, when he was jailed for further burglaries from around April and May this year. Photo / Belinda Feek
A man with nearly 80 burglary convictions has left a raft of victims after stealing their belongings to repay a $13,000 drug debt.
James Keith Downard, also known as Jamie, targeted multiple homes around Hamilton during a three-and-a-half-week period earlier this year. The 47-year-old, who once stole a child’s piggy bank, would then sell his loot soon after.
In Hamilton District Court today, Judge Glen Marshall told him his victims had been left “incredibly distressed” at the losses they’d had to bear.
“What’s really hurt them, and is something they are very upset about is that a lot of the jewellery ... were family heirlooms that had been handed down, sometimes involving two generations and they were to be passed on.
Downard targeted multiple homes around Hamilton between April 26 and May 21.
He gained access to two Hamilton East apartments through a neighbouring construction site and got in through a rear ranchslider, stealing items including jewellery and alcohol.
The following morning, he fled with jewellery, watches and technology, stolen from a Frankton home.
On April 28, he received $2000 from Cash Converters for a gold ring he’d stolen. On May 5, he was caught on CCTV breaking in through a bedroom window of a St Andrews home. He stole jewellery, a watch, and a drone in a hard carry case, which he sold to an associate.
Five days later, he entered the yard of an Ulster St property, but the homeowner was alerted by a security system to Downard walking along the back of the property holding a piece of paper and a mobile phone.
He was only able to open a kitchen window about 1cm, and nothing was taken, so he went to a neighbouring house and stole more jewellery and other valuable items, before dropping his cell phone in the backyard.
He also broke into a River Rd property through a laundry window, and despite the security system being on, he crawled around to try to avoid detection before stealing jewellery and foreign currency.
He went to Lotus Foreign Exchange where he converted Australian and US dollars to receive $813.10.
When spoken to by police, Downard admitted his crimes, stating he did the burglaries to repay a $13,000 drug debt.
Downard has a prolific burglary and dishonesty history, with his offending stretching to Napier, throughout the Waikato, and to Taupō.