Reality television personality admits theft, fraud

Photo / Supplied

A reality television personality has pleaded guilty to charges after being caught stealing from her employers.

The woman, who was granted interim name suppression, appeared in a District Court today facing three charges - one count of theft by a person in a special relationship and two charges of altering documents with the intent to defraud.

The charges state that the 31-year-old woman used a company credit card to commit fraud on several occasions between December 2019 and December 2020, and then altered the card's monthly summary to make it look legitimate.

Today, her lawyer indicated that she intended to apply for a discharge without conviction.

The woman will reappear on May 31 for sentencing.

The Otago Daily Times cannot publish the court at which she appeared, or where the offending took place, due to suppression orders.