A Pahia real estate agent last week acquitted of charges relating to dealing the illicit drug methamphetamine says police are still "aggressively pursuing her" and trying to ruin her life.
Police alleged that Tonya Spicer, 47, and her husband Paul Spicer, used coded language in text messages to organise deals with former Ray White real estate agent Brett Campbell Bogue.
Bogue pleaded guilty to drug charges in 2014 and was sentence to nine years' imprisonment.
The couple, however, were both cleared of any wrongdoing at a trial in the Auckland District Court on February 1.
After the verdict Spicer's boss, Bayleys in the North director Mark Macky, said Spicer "was simply an innocent victim to the actions of a third party", Fairfax reported.