In an email to staff at the agency he praised Spicer for always acting with "honesty, integrity and professionalism" and being "amazingly stoic throughout what must have been an incredibly harrowing time".

But three days after sending the email, at a disciplinary meeting at Bayleys Auckland head office, Fairfax reports he told Spicer that a member of the police drug squad had leaked him information that didn't go before the jury.

The evidence had been ruled inadmissible in the trial.

A police officer reportedly passed on the information to another Bayleys agent who was an ex-officer.

Spicer told Fairfax she was "gutted" to be facing another battle after a two year ordeal.

"This has all been caused by the police officer concerned who just can't accept he has made a mistake and that I was not involved in drug activity," she said.

"Even when the court disagrees with them, they arrogantly continue to think they are right and go behind the court's determination, to seek to ruin things for me."

Bayleys said it was unable to comment because "it was an employment matter" and would be subjudice to do so.

Macky confirmed to Fairfax that Spicer was no longer a Bayleys employee.

"It's an employment issue between myself and Tonya and we're still working it out."

He refused to say who provided the information.

The police officer who allegedly leaked the information was also silent on the matter.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald police were conducting an internal investigation into the allegations and were unable to comment further.