New Zealand|Crime

Rape victim pleads with Parole Board to keep Roger Kahui behind bars

6 minutes to read
Roger Kahui was convicted of 26 charges, including rape and kidnapping, following a horrific attack on an Auckland woman in 2006. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Elizabeth Binning
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald

A woman who was subjected to brutal four-hour rape before being driven handcuffed to an ATM where she managed to escape is pleading with the Parole Board to keep her rapist behind bars.

Roger Kahui

