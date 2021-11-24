Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie 'extraordinarily uncomfortable' with handling of Bridges demotion

Whanganui MP Harete Hipango and Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie both would not publicly pledge their support to Judith Collins on Thursday morning. Photo / NZME

Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie says he's "extraordinarily uncomfortable" with how the demotion of National Party MP Simon Bridges by leader Judith Collins has been handled.

In a statement late on Wednesday evening Collins announced she was stripping Tauranga MP, and former party leader, Simon Bridges of his portfolios, after allegations of serious misconduct following a historic interaction with MP Jacqui Dean several years ago.

Speaking to the Chronicle on Thursday morning, McKelvie said he had no knowledge of the allegations until receiving a copy of the press statement by Collins last night - at the same time as the public.

He wouldn't comment on whether or not he had faith in Collins to remain as leader of the party, but expressed concerns around how Collins had handled the matter.

"I'm extraordinarily uncomfortable with the whole manner in which this has been managed," McKelvie said.

On the leadership, McKelvie wouldn't be drawn on who he supported, but said the caucus was in a discussion about various options.

"That's for the caucus to decide, but there's ways you behave in the world and ways you don't and it's pretty clear to me that is what decides these things and pretty quickly too.

"This is a caucus issue, not a board issue."

Whanganui-based National List MP Harete Hipango said there was some "cleaning up to be done".

"I have had experience in such historic matters as a lawyer and this needs to be aired.

"I'm not disappointed. I'm of the view that there's some cleaning up to be done at this time."

Collins said she had the "unanimous" support of the party board to strip the former leader of his portfolios.

Bridges has yet to respond to the claims directly, but labelled Collins "truly desperate", and says he will address media after a 9am meeting of the National caucus.

