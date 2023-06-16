A school bus and a car were involved in a serious crash in Waimakariri shortly after 3.30pm on Friday. Video / Kurt Bayer

Two people have died after a crash between a car and a school bus in rural Canterbury.

Six Rangiora High School students were on the bus at the time, Rangiora High School deputy principal Chris Quigley told the Herald.

‘We understand they have minor injuries. Senior staff are on their way out there at the moment,” Quigley said earlier this afternoon.

The school was contacting the families of the students involved.

A police spokesperson said two occupants of the car died at the scene.

Earlier this afternoon the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was on the scene at the intersection of Harleston and Broad Rds near Sefton in the Waimakariri District.

Emergency services launched a major response to a double-fatal crash between a car and a school bus in rural Canterbury. Photo / Google

Several patients were being treated for their injuries after the crash happened shortly after 3.30pm, a spokesman for St John Ambulance said.

“I was just trying to get home and came across all this,” said one local man.

”It’s bloody awful. You don’t want to see this. Makes you wonder why they don’t make you wear seatbelts on a bus.”

Police cordons have pushed people away from the crash site.

A police spokesperson said the intersection would remain closed for some time and traffic management was in place.

Emergency services attend a crash involving a car and a school bus near the Canterbury town of Sefton, in which two occupants of the car died. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Parents of some children involved in the incident rushed to the scene.

The crash scene is on a rural road, surrounded by farm fields.

Another vehicle involved in the crash appeared to be under a blue tarpaulin near the smashed bus.

St John sent three ambulances, two rapid response vehicles, the helicopter and an operations manager to the intersection of Harleston and Broad Rds.

Emergency services attend a crash involving a car and a school bus near the Canterbury town of Sefton, in which two occupants of the car died. Photo / Kurt Bayer

“There are no reports of injuries to passengers on the school bus,” a police spokeswoman said.

“The road will be closed while emergency services attend,” she said.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area by delaying their travel or using an alternative route.

The Waimakariri District Council confirmed the crash was fatal in a social media post, saying the intersection would be reopened when the crash investigation was complete.