Parole Board chair Sir Ron Young called it a “tragic” situation.
Young said Gebhardt told the board he still had no memory of the crash and “tended to revert to an explanation of a possible mechanical fault that caused him to drive in the way he did. There is no evidence to support that claim”.
“Mr Gebhardt will clearly have to come to terms that it was his irresponsible driving which caused the death of his young child,” the decision says.
“There are really no words that can capture the loss caused by Lachlan’s death.”
On November 5, 2019, Gebhardt picked up Lachlan from Dudley Swimming pool in Rangiora, leaving at 4.08pm, with Lachlan in the back seat of his Mazda.
Gebhardt drove along Lehmans Rd on the westerly outskirts of Rangiora, faster than the posted 80km/h limit. He swerved sharply when he passed a vehicle and had to get back to avoid an oncoming vehicle.
At the end of the straight was a sharp right-hand corner with a 25km/h advised speed.
Police estimated his speed at about 130km/h when he reached the turn, but he made no effort to brake, slow, or swerve.
The car hit the speed sign, went up a stop-bank and became airborne before hitting a tree.