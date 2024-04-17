Harassment directed at our politicians is rising and more details emerge of the aftermath of a Sydney church stabbing. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AP

Two people have been found dead in a paddock at a rural property in Waitākere, West Auckland.

A police spokesperson said they were notified just before 7.30am.

The Herald understands a rogue ram killed the couple.

A neighbour who has known the elderly couple for many years and who asked not to be named described them as a “very quiet couple”.

He said he was unaware they had a ram on the property but he knew they ran sheep on the lifestyle block.

The neighbour said the man who lived at the property had been farming all his life.

”He was a very good stockman,” the neighbour said.

The neighbour said he was very surprised to hear the couple may have been killed by a ram given their experience with animals.

It is understood police believe the elderly man went out to check on a ram and did not return. His wife later went out to check and also did not return.

“Two people have been located deceased in a paddock at the Anzac Valley Rd property,” police said.

A scene examination is underway, and at this stage the circumstances of the deaths are unexplained.

There are several police vehicles parked down a long driveway at the property.

Police officers were seen carrying bags as they walked towards the road away from the property.

The address on Anzac Valley Rd has a two-storey house on the property, and six people have gathered on the deck of the building.

A neighbour who lives across the road from where the bodies were found said her husband took their dog for a walk this morning only to be confronted with a large number of police and an ambulance in the property, a lifestyle block.

They did not hear anything overnight before police arrived, she said.

