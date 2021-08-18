Rally car crash doesn't deter Waikanae couple

Mike Reynish and Cath Braddock with their damaged rally car. Photo / David Haxton

A Kāpiti Coast based rally car, with a historic background, will be lovingly restored after a high impact crash.

The modified 1973 Toyota Corolla Levin, owned by Waikanae partners Mike Reynish and Cath Braddock, suffered extensive damage during a recent rally.

It was heart-breaking but the couple are determined to repair the car and get back to the hobby they enjoy.

A previous owner, Jack O'Sullivan, converted the car in 1976 to run on LPG because of a fuel crisis at the time.

It was believed to be the first car to run on alternative fuel when it was entered in the 1980 Motogard Rally in New Zealand.

Mike took ownership of the car in 1995 and has steadily worked on it throughout the years especially with expert input from Mark Nevatt.

Improvements were taken to the next level especially after Mike's best friend Duane Thomas passed away in 2004.

"Just get on and do it — that would have been the advice I got from him."

The tarmac rally car, which now runs on 98 petrol and has a two-litre engine, has been very competitive at club level and has certainly punched above its weight.

The modified 1973 Toyota Corolla Levin punches above its weight.

"It wants to race and doesn't really start purring until you get over 100km/h," Cath said.

Mike and Cath have been involved in numerous tarmac rallies over the years and have had their share of class wins.

Their spirits were high when they lined up for the Taupo Tarmac Two Wheel Drive Road Rally on August 1.

Cath Braddock and Mike Reynish before the start of a rally in Taupo.

They started well but about 3.5km into the first stage their race took a turn for the worse — literally.

They approached a sweeping slightly off-camber corner after hammering along a cold forestry road in top gear.

As Mike turned the car there was some understeer forcing it to veer off the road, smash through two pine trees before stopping in front of a steep bank with a stream below.

"I knew before the car left the tarmac that it was the end of our day," Mike reflected.

The crashed car.

Cath said, "I thought we were just going to get into the rough, maybe dent some things, get a puncture, and carry on.

"I had no sense of how bad it was going to be until I got out of the car and looked at it.

"The car held up really well safety wise though and we were very well protected in there."

Mike, "It's never a good time to crash a car but it could have done with a few more miles under it before we did that.

"You feel ripped off."

The car primarily sustained frontal damage, shunting the motor backwards, and the front right wheel area got munted.

The damaged rally car safely stored in a garage. Photo / David Haxton

The upshot is a daunting repair job but one that will be tackled in the months ahead.

They've also been heartened by the huge amount of support from the rally community.

Ideally they would like to revisit the rally when it is held again next year.

"Ultimately the car will be better than it was and we will have another go," Mike said.

"That's the plan."