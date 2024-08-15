Defence lawyer Paul Keegan asked that a deemed not guilty plea be entered to the charge until a case review hearing on October 18 when a plea would be confirmed.
Justice Dale La Hood set a provisional date of November 24, 2025, for a two-week trial.
Thompson was remanded back into custody but the court heard he would make a bid for electronically-monitored bail on September 6.
The short hearing was closed with a karakia.
Tributes flowed for Akariri-Buckley, of Bell Block, Taranaki, after his death.
Among the outpouring, he was described as a promising rugby league player, and a polite and respectful teen.
