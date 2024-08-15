Akariri-Buckley was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died from his injuries.

Thompson was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with the teen’s murder.

This morning, Thompson appeared in the High Court at New Plymouth via audio-visual link from prison, where he has been held since his arrest.

The public gallery was packed with Akariri-Buckley’s whānau, who requested the hearing begin with a karakia. Thompson’s whānau was also present.

Te Omeka Pairama Akariri-Buckley died after an altercation on July 30, 2024.

Defence lawyer Paul Keegan asked that a deemed not guilty plea be entered to the charge until a case review hearing on October 18 when a plea would be confirmed.

Justice Dale La Hood set a provisional date of November 24, 2025, for a two-week trial.

Thompson was remanded back into custody but the court heard he would make a bid for electronically-monitored bail on September 6.

The short hearing was closed with a karakia.

Tributes flowed for Akariri-Buckley, of Bell Block, Taranaki, after his death.

Among the outpouring, he was described as a promising rugby league player, and a polite and respectful teen.

Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.