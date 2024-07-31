Rakai Jacob Thompson, 25, was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with the murder of Akariri-Buckley.

He briefly appeared in New Plymouth District Court yesterday afternoon on the charge.

17-year-old Te Omeka Akariri-Buckley died in the early hours of Tuesday following an altercation in Waitara, Taranaki. Photo / Supplied

Akariri-Buckley was transported to hospital in a critical condition, but later died from his injuries. Photo / Supplied

He was remanded into custody by consent ahead of his next appearance on August 16 in the High Court.

According to court documents, Thompson resided at the address in Waitara where the alleged offending took place.

Taranaki area investigations manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Debra Gower, said police remained at the address on Wednesday as they conducted a scene examination, which was due to conclude today.

“A post-mortem will be completed in the coming days,” Gower said.

Police said a post-mortem examination of Akariri-Buckley would be completed in the coming days. Photo / Supplied

“Police would like to extend our sympathies to his family at this incredibly difficult time, and we will remain in contact with them over the course of the investigation and trial.

“We are continuing to piece together the events that occurred and would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone who can assist police inquiries is asked to contact 105 and reference the file number 240730/5332.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.