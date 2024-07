A staged suicide alleged in Polkinghorne trial, tragedy as four people killed on our roads and pollution stops Olympics training. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Michael Craig

A person has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Taranaki early this morning.

Emergency services were called to a property on Strange St in Waitara about 12.45am on Tuesday following reports that a person had been seriously injured in an altercation.

“The victim was transported to hospital in a critical condition, but later died from his injuries,” Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was subsequently charged with murder.