Motorist Wayne Hirst wasn't waiting around as Restore Passenger Rail protesters blocked all southbound traffic on Transmission Gully. Video / Wayne Hirst

Protesters have closed the southbound lanes of Johnsonville motorway, disrupting traffic for the fifth time in three weeks.

State Highway 1 is closed between Johnsonville to Newlands as people from the Restore Passenger Rail movement have climbed a gantry above the motorway and plan to remain there to deliver their petition to Parliament's Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee.

Police are at the scene, but have not made a move toward the protesters. Traffic is still flowing in both directions, but the protesters appear to be lowering a banner closer to the road.

The protest has been met with some anger from motorists, with one screaming at the protesters to "get a f***ing job!".

Police arriving at the scene. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

It's the fifth time the group has aimed to disrupt traffic in three weeks.

"We're speaking to the committee from a signage gantry rather than a comfortable meeting room, to wake the Government up to the urgent need for climate action," said Phoebe Wright, who is one of three protesters from the group in the gantry.

They have said previously they will not stop until Parliament meets their demands to restore passenger rail across Aotearoa, but Transport Minister Michael Woods has been firm in his criticism of the group calling their actions "dangerous, stupid and counter-productive".

Wood earlier told NZME the Government is working with plenty of railway advocates who he says push the Government to "do more and do it faster".

"We sit down with them, and we're making progress – this stuff does exactly the opposite.

"These people and others who have recently granted themselves the right to disrupt people in large numbers – people like Brian Tamaki marching across the Harbour Bridge – need to reflect a little bit on how their actions affect others."