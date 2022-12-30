Rāhui placed over Huka Falls after body recovered

A rāhui has been placed at Huka Falls in Taupō. Photo / 123rf

A three-day rāhui has been placed over the waters of Huka Falls after a body was retrieved from the river.

A police spokeswoman said a person’s body was recovered from the falls on Wednesday and the death had been referred to the coroner.

No other information is available, she said.

In a social media post, the Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board said it had placed the three-day rāhui on Te Tāhekeheke Hukahuka (Huka Falls) from 9.30am today after an incident there that resulted in a death.

“The area of the rāhui is from Huka Falls to Te Toka a Tia, which is approximately 70m from the falls and rāhui ceremonies were performed by a Hikuwai hapu delegation this morning.

“The Department of Conservation tracks remained open, however the local hapu request that people be careful and respectful.

“Furthermore, the public is advised to stay out of the water.”

The rāhui will be lifted on January 2.

The trust board’s post was shared by Taupō District Council.







