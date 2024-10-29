Yesterday evening, the chairman of Waiwhetū Marae and Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa, Kura Moeahu, performed a karakia where Jameson was located in Pt Arthur.

“The rāhui has been laid down which takes effect immediately from Lion’s Rock heading out to Mākaro [Ward Island] then diagonally south towards the point closest to Lake Kōhangapiripiri.”

Te Āti Awa iwi are asking that the collection of seafood be halted and recreational activities do not take place in this area until the rāhui is lifted on Saturday at 7am.

Police had previously appealed for sightings of Jameson amid fears for his safety.

He was last seen about 9am on Friday, October 25, on the walking track directly behind Harcourt Park in Upper Hutt.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Jameson that day to come forward.

“He had his electric one-wheel scooter with him, however could have been carrying it, which would give the appearance of him carrying a black box.

“Terrence may also have been wearing, or carrying, distinctive red basketball boots. Anyone who may have information which could help police piece together what happened is asked to please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 241025/6976.”

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan earlier said Jameson used this track often and would regularly ride his electric one-wheel scooter between the duck pond through Akatarawa Rd Bridge.











