Missing Wellington pensioner: Police appeal for sightings amid fears for his safety

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
Police are appealing for sightings of a missing Wellington pensioner amid fears for his safety.

Terrence Jameson, 74, was last seen about 9am on Friday, on the walking track directly behind Harcourt Park in Upper Hutt.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said he used this track often and would regularly ride his electric one-wheel scooter between duck pond through Akatarawa Rd Bridge.

On the morning he went missing, he had his scooter with him, but police said he may have been carrying it. This would give the appearance of him carrying a black box.

Terrence Jameson, 74, has been missing since Friday morning. Photo / Police
Jameson had distinctive red basketball boots, which he may have been wearing or carrying.

Police have fears for his safety and are urging people to come forward if they think they have seen him or have any information that might help their search.

Residents in the Harcourt Park/Brown Owl area can expect to see a continued police presence today, as officers continue to search for Jameson.


