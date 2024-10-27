Iran braces for further escalation from Israel. Several nations commit to Pacific climate resilience. Philippines struck by massive cyclone. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

Police are appealing for sightings of a missing Wellington pensioner amid fears for his safety.

Terrence Jameson, 74, was last seen about 9am on Friday, on the walking track directly behind Harcourt Park in Upper Hutt.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan said he used this track often and would regularly ride his electric one-wheel scooter between duck pond through Akatarawa Rd Bridge.

On the morning he went missing, he had his scooter with him, but police said he may have been carrying it. This would give the appearance of him carrying a black box.