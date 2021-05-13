Rāhui in place after fatal crash off Te Mata Peak, person dies

A rāhui has been placed on the Te Mata Peak summit until Monday morning after one person died. Photo / NZME

Access to the top of Te Mata Peak has been temporarily closed after one person died in a crash off the summit overnight on Wednesday.

Emergency services were alerted to a single-vehicle crash about 10pm on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said an investigation into the circumstances of the crash was under way and the death had been referred to the Coroner.

Te Mata Park Trust chairman Mike Devonshire said the trust was deeply saddened.

"It is a truly sad day for the community, and the Te Mata Park Trust Board sends their deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

"To honour and protect the area, a rāhui will be imposed until Monday morning, May 17."

Car access will be unavailable night and day from the security gates above Peak House, until that time.

Walkers and bikers are also asked to avoid the summit out of respect for the rāhui, Devonshire said.

He said the trust was liaising with police and Hastings District Council on the road closure and details of the incident.

Other trails within the park remain open and Peak House will continue to be open for business during this time.