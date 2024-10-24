Advertisement
New Zealand

Racially abusive patient at Waitākere Hospital refused care by health workers

Isaac Davison
By
Senior Reporter, Health·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
NZ Nurses Organisation delegate Ben Basevi advised staff at Waitakere Hospital to cease work in response to a racially abusive patient. NZME video by Dean Purcell.
  • More than 30 staff at Waitākere Hospital refused to care for a racially abusive patient in a bid to get hospital managers to defuse the situation.
  • The male patient had asked for white-only staff and made racist and sexual remarks over a period of six weeks.
  • It follows another controversial incident at North Shore Hospital, and workforce leaders say it further highlights the need for clear policies and processes on racial abuse.

A patient who racially abused staff at Waitākere Hospital and asked for white-only nurses was eventually refused care by health workers, forcing hospital management to intervene.

More than 30 staff at one of the hospital’s wards took the unusual step of signing a cease-work order in July after

