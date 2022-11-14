Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Rachael Waugh: Somalia on the brink - we need to act

By Rachael Waugh
4 mins to read
Drought-affected families living in displacement camps in Baidoa, Somalia. Photo / Supplied via Save the Children

Drought-affected families living in displacement camps in Baidoa, Somalia. Photo / Supplied via Save the Children

OPINION

Last week, my hometown in New South Wales was flooding. Catastrophic floods have swamped roads, forced school closures, cut power, and caused the death of more than 20 people this year alone.

More and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand