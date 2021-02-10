Queenstown Harbourmaster's second major Lotto win

Queenstown harbourmaster Marty Black. Photo / ODT

To call Queenstown's harbourmaster Marty Black jammy would be an understatement.

Almost four years after winning $500,000 in a Lotto draw, two weeks ago he won $333,000 after three players shared the top first division prize of $1million.

Black, 74, bought the ticket from Queenstown's Pak'nSave, then, while on his way to his North Canterbury holiday home, his partner popped into a Geraldine shop where she found the ticket had won four bonus lines.

"Just by sheer luck, it ended up as a winner" — although he did not find out until almost a week later, when checking his ticket at a Cheviot Lotto outlet.

"I was over the moon.

"They say [one Lotto win] is like a pink pig flying past, well, I caught the pig twice."

He heard the chance of winning Lotto twice was one in 30million.

Black said he would bank his winnings "and carry on".

So how does he explain his abundant amount of good luck?

"Must be the good clean living," he said, chuckling.

Black had been buying Lotto tickets "forever".

"I've probably spent $50,000 or $60,000, who knows?"