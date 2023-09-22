Queenstown residents are dealing with a cryptosporidium outbreak. Photo / Guy Williams

Queenstown has sourced an ultraviolet water filter from the Waimakariri District Council that could mean the resort town’s residents have weeks, not months, of water-boiling pain.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers said his Waimakariri counterpart, Dan Gordon, had confirmed the supply of a filter next week to be fitted on Queenstown’s problematic Two Mile water supply plant.

The news comes as 23 cases of infection from the parasite cryptosporidium have been confirmed, an increase of two in the 24 hours to yesterday.

Yesterday afternoon two water tankers, with a combined volume of 25,000 litres, were installed in Queenstown’s central business area at Athol St, to supply residents and businesses.

Tankers are also due to be installed at the Queenstown Events Centre in Frankton, to supply 50,000 litres to the area.

On Wednesday evening, national water regulator Taumata Arowai served a compliance order on the council for its Two Mile water treatment plant, which does not have a protozoa barrier to stop cryptosporidium entering the water supply.

A boil water notice must stay in place until it is upgraded to at least a UV filter, or another supply is used.

Lewers said once the filter arrives from Canterbury, the council would work with suppliers to map out its installation.

“It’s a substantial bit of kit. Once you get it in place, you’ve still got to commission it and go through the testing.

“I want a plan on timings by the end of next week but things are moving at pace ... the worst case is still months [before the boil water notice can be lifted] but best case is probably six to eight weeks.”

Lewers had previously said a UV filter would be a temporary solution costing “hundreds of thousands to millions” compared with up to $30 million for the permanent solution of a membrane protozoa filter.