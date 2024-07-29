Accommodation is in high demand from tourists and workers alike. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Major tourism operators in Queenstown are reportedly buying empty hotels to house staff, combating the chronic housing shortage in New Zealand’s adventure capital.
The Queenstown Community Housing Trust has confirmed its accommodation waiting list has crossed more than 1300 eligible families this month.
The independent community-owned organisation seeks to provide residents in the district “an opportunity to secure an affordable place to call home”.
Chief executive Julia Scott said the situation is at “crisis point” for those struggling to find a suitable roof over their heads in the tourist town, and the list has gone up “literally by hundreds of households in the last year or so”.
He said tackling Queenstown’s housing woes requires a medium-to-long-term focus.
Lewers said it would be a “bit of a hard ask” to build homes quickly in the current market conditions and construction capacity.
He also acknowledged the current Government is “on the right track” in its attempts to incentivise build-to-rent and make it easier to plan and build homes.
However, Lewers made clear his desire for the district council to have “a little bit more say in when that land gets developed” to avoid out-of-sequence planning, “especially if the infrastructure is not there”.
Lewers also noted it would like to weigh in on the typology, mix and density of housing developments.
“Because if you have a look at that waitlist ... the odd thing is that one- and two-bedroom apartments and studios are in demand, compared to your standalone 3-to-4-bedroom house.”
Although he acknowledged continued staffing difficulties the smaller “mum and dad” operators face, who do not have the resources or capital to undertake such initiatives.
He said it is a “swings and roundabouts” situation, as the major players are trying to do right by their own workers, but “obviously take resource out of the market”.
“I commend what they’ve done, but I have heard of some workers that get priced out when looking for rental accommodation because a business has taken the lease”, Lewers said.
The Queenstown Lakes District Council has also pushed its community Manaaki programme this winter, encouraging locals with a spare room and a desire to earn extra cash to rent it out to a seasonal worker in need.
Scott was full of praise for the initiative, which has the full backing of the trust.
“Unfortunately, I don’t think it’s had quite the pickup that that was desired or envisaged ... but every new room available helps.”