“In our 24 years of operation and through the employment of 3500 staff, we have never experienced an incident of this nature.”
The company said it would implement additional cultural sensitivity training to reinforce its commitment to inclusivity.
“As a company we are absolutely devastated by the incident and the impact it has had on so many people. These actions do not represent who we are or what we stand for.”
In an earlier statement, Fergburger released a public statement acknowledging a “recent incident involving inappropriate and insensitive labelling on a customer order”.
They said that upon learning of the incident, an internal investigation was launched.
“We have written to the customer to express our gratitude for their feedback, extend a sincere apology for the distress caused, and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that no customer experiences a similar situation at Fergburger.”
Fergburger extended its sincere apologies to the customer, and to anyone else who may have been hurt or offended.
“The behaviour displayed in this incident is completely unacceptable and does not reflect the values we uphold.”
