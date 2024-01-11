Fergfoods has bought Arrowtown Butchery. Photo / Rhyva van Onselen

Otago Daily Times

Queenstown’s famous Fergburger is branching out and getting into the retail meat business.

Fergfoods group general manager Claire Burke confirms the business has bought its meat supplier, Arrowtown Butchery, and will be converting it into a retail butchery.

It will be known as Fergbutcher and will serve the local community.

The business was owned by Evan Dennison and was popular among locals — he’s now moved on to other things.

Fergfoods took over the business in the middle of last year and is slowly working through getting the butchery up and and going.

They want to do it right, Burke says, so there’s no reopening date yet, but it’s likely to have a wider range of goods.

She can’t put a figure on how much meat is needed for the operation, but says it’s a lot.

Work’s begun on converting the shop to Fergbutcher with new joinery and new concepts.

Fergburger restaurant. Photo / ODT

She says the queues are returning to the Fergburger operation in the centre of Queenstown, but not quite to pre-Covid levels.