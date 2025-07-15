Cambridge MenzShed

“The interest was high, with 41 men supporting starting a Cambridge shed under the MenzShed parent body,” Gast, who is the Cambridge MenzShed chairman, said.

“We operate as a registered charity, which allows us to apply for grants.

“We are there to serve the community and use money made only to cover our costs and bills.”

Cambridge MenzShed secretary and property developer Myles Prebble, alongside Gast, became the project managers to hunt for a suitable property with reasonable rent for the shed.

“After a fruitless six-month search, we began talking to Waipā District Council, who were really helpful and suggested using the old Leamington Dairy Factory building on Carlyle Street,” Prebble said.

The site has played a significant role in the history of the area.

In 1865, the 3rd Waikato Regiment camped there and built a garrison for 1000 men.

The site was leased by the Cambridge Co-operative Dairy Company from 1901 to 1941 for use as a skimming station and later, a cheese factory.

J.D. Wallace Contracting Ltd owned the building for 50 years from 1941, and Ross Todd Motors leased it from 1946 to 1954.

Agricultural contractor, Arthur (Ross) Paton, bought the building in 1991 and sold it to Waipā District Council in 1996.

The restoration

The Leamington Dairy Factory, pictured in a state of disrepair before its 2025 restoration into a MenzShed.

“The land had been leased by Schwitzer Contracting from 1998, but the council-owned building hadn’t been touched for decades and was falling into disrepair,” Gast said.

Nonetheless, the building was suitable, the rent was low and a five-year lease was signed.

“Waipā District Council, the mayor’s office and the Community Trust Board all contributed funds to the project,” Gast said.

“The MenzShed raised a total of $110,000, independent of the council’s contribution, from charities and trusts and some generous private donations.”

The Leamington Dairy Factory, pictured after its 2025 restoration into a MenzShed. Photo / Catherine Fry

The job started with a huge clean-up, clearing out decades of pigeon droppings, straw from bird’s nests and general rubbish before water-blasting the high exposed trusses in the roof and replacing the concrete floor.

“We could only change the inside due to its historic listing,” Gast said.

“One exterior wall required structural replacements and the original windows needed a lot of work.”

The council’s contribution paid for two huge roller doors and some roof repairs and replacement.

The walls were insulated and lined and once the building was sealed, the inside work began.

“All the construction work was completed by MenzShed members who contributed thousands of hours in labour to the project,” Prebble said.

“Over several months, a large crew of members could be seen repairing, sanding and preparing the exterior for painting.”

The power, plumbing and external painting were big jobs and local companies were used to bring the building up to modern codes.

Internal walls were built by members to house a hobby shop, an engineering room, a storage area in the old cheese storage room, a warm smoko room and kitchen and two toilets.

Community spirit

Cambridge MenzShed chairman Mike Gast (left) and secretary Myles Prebble pictured at the restored Leamington Dairy Factory in June 2025. Photo / Catherine Fry

There was huge local interest in what was being done to the old dairy factory, which had become a bit of an eyesore.

People retold their stories of long ago. The building seems to have touched the lives of so many Cambridge residents.

“What has really blown us all away is the incredible support from the businesses in the district,” Gast said.

“Many came forward offering free or discounted labour and materials to help us get the building finished.

“People offered machinery, tools and gear.

“Other MenzSheds gave us machinery and we bought some ourselves. We have an extensive range of machinery and, combined with the skills of our members, we can carry out a wide range of tasks.”

The Cambridge MenzShed formally opened on February 15, 2025, and is already serving the community.

The Leamington Dairy factory is protected by a Category C listing under the Waipa Council Heritage Items List.

– Thank you to Penny Pickett for the use of her research on the Leamington Dairy Factory for historical references.