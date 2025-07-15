Advertisement
Cambridge MenzShed revives historic dairy factory for community projects

By
Coast & Country writer·Coast & Country News·
4 mins to read

The Leamington Dairy Factory looks sharp now, after more than 100 years of additions and a restoration in 2025. Photo / Catherine Fry

For those who haven’t heard of it, a MenzShed, as described on its website, is “a shed that brings men together in one community space to share their skills, have a laugh and work on personal projects or group projects for the shed or community”.

“After retirement, many couples find

