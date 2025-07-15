The Leamington Dairy Factory looks sharp now, after more than 100 years of additions and a restoration in 2025. Photo / Catherine Fry
For those who haven’t heard of it, a MenzShed, as described on its website, is “a shed that brings men together in one community space to share their skills, have a laugh and work on personal projects or group projects for the shed or community”.
“After retirement, many couples findbeing with each other every waking (and sleeping) hour can cause friction.
“The MenzSheds offer escape from the stresses of ‘underfoot syndrome’, resulting in women being their most ardent supporters.”
There are around 130 affiliated MenzSheds in New Zealand, but as Mike Gast found when he moved towns in 2021, there wasn’t one in Cambridge.
He missed the camaraderie of his old shed in Te Kūiti and quickly put the word out into the Cambridge community to gauge interest.
“The MenzShed raised a total of $110,000, independent of the council’s contribution, from charities and trusts and some generous private donations.”
The job started with a huge clean-up, clearing out decades of pigeon droppings, straw from bird’s nests and general rubbish before water-blasting the high exposed trusses in the roof and replacing the concrete floor.
“We could only change the inside due to its historic listing,” Gast said.
“One exterior wall required structural replacements and the original windows needed a lot of work.”
The council’s contribution paid for two huge roller doors and some roof repairs and replacement.
The walls were insulated and lined and once the building was sealed, the inside work began.