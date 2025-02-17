They said that upon learning of the incident, an internal investigation was launched.

“We have written to the customer to express our gratitude for their feedback, extend a sincere apology for the distress caused, and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that no customer experiences a similar situation at Fergburger.”

Fergburger extended its sincere apologies to the customer, and to anyone else who may have been hurt or offended.

“The behaviour displayed in this incident is completely unacceptable and does not reflect the values we uphold.”

Fergburger is an iconic Queenstown eatery. Photo / Supplied

Fergburger has also invited the customer to contact them directly if they wished to discuss the matter further, and will keep the customer informed throughout the investigation.

Fergburger clarified the employee identified on the receipt was not the employee responsible for the incident, and the matter would be addressed with the employee responsible.

They said they will also implement additional cultural sensitivity and inclusivity training for all team members, and conduct a review of internal policies and procedures.

“We take this matter extremely seriously and are committed to ensuring that no customer experiences such behaviour again.

“We sincerely apologise again to the customer involved and to our wider community.”

