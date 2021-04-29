Queen Street 'disgrace': Council to square off with business group in court next week

In the Herald's new series Take a Walk, we visit a precious heritage building now locked off to the public, it's $67 million restoration stalled for a year with no sign of a re-start.

A downtown business group and Auckland Council will duke it out in court next week after the council was sued over a Queen St pedestrian trial.

Property owner and business group Save the Queen Street wants to stop a new million-dollar "makeover" to existing street barriers set to start on May 10.

About 80 small businesses and Uber, taxi and delivery drivers have also teamed up to fight the council and AT.

At the High Court in Auckland today, barrister Sam Lowery asked for a hearing by next Friday.

The pedestrian overhaul is set to start the following Monday.

Padraig McNamara, for the council and Auckland Transport, said his clients were served with hard copies of court documents last night.

"We really just need to see some time in our position.

Vacant retail premises on Auckland's Queen St. Photo / Michael Craig

"It's really a question of balancing their wish to have an injunction with us wanting to consider our position."

Justice Mary Peters was told next Wednesday would probably be the earliest chance to reasonably hold a hearing.

"Obviously if you resolve matters, come to some sort of agreement, it will avoid things having to dealt with in such a rush," Justice Peters told lawyers for both sides.

The next hearing is set down for Wednesday morning.

At 5pm yesterday, Save the Queen Street incorporated society lawyers walked into Auckland Council's Albert St headquarters to serve judicial review proceedings.

The group, with some heavyweight business backing, brought an action against the council and Auckland Transport (AT) yesterday, with Lowery declaring: "Auckland's main street is a disgrace".

The society claims a $1.1 million "makeover" to existing Queen St barriers would be unlawful.

Narrowing to two lanes has caused traffic problems on Queen St. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Save the Queen Street society comprises 13 committee members including executives from companies worth billions of dollars - including Hallensteins Glasson fashion chain, and property investor Andrew Krukziener.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff last night said an injunction would delay the makeover.

"It's ironic that an injunction would mean that we are unable to put the high-quality improvements in place to replace the temporary measures that those bringing the action were so opposed to."