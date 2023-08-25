Mother describes motel terror as Epsom homicide investigation continues, why the Mama Hooch rapists won’t likely be let out early and councillors react to Auckland’s $2-billion flood recovery package. Video / NZ Herald

Herbert Bradley has been named as the victim of Wednesday’s homicide on Upper Queen St, Auckland.

Police confirmed the 70-year-old died as a result of being stabbed.

“Police and victim support are working with the whānau through the tragedy they have suffered,” Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

“Police will today complete the scene examination at the Upper Queen Street apartment where the stabbing occurred.”

He said the investigation would continue along with the prosecution phase of the two accused charged with Bradley’s murder.

“Police would like thank those residents and workers around the apartment block and car park for their understanding and assistance.”