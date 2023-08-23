Exclusive details emerge in Auckland council’s billion-dollar deal with the Government, Mama Hooch rapists face sentencing and India make space history. Video / NZ Herald / AP Video / Telegram Wagner

A man and a woman jointly charged with murdering a 70-year-old at an Auckland apartment complex have appeared in court.

The 35-year-old man is listed on court documents as living at the same Upper Queen St property that became a crime scene on Thursday afternoon after the alleged stabbing. His occupation is listed as painter.

The 26-year-old woman, jointly charged with murdering the 70-year-old man, is listed on the court documents as living in Invercargill.

She was the first to appear in the Auckland District Court on Friday morning before Judge Debra Bell, via audio visual link from the cells. The woman was crying and in a state of clear distress.

”I just need a minute to prepare myself, I am sorry,” she told the Judge through sobs.

Police utside an apartment building on Upper Queen St where a man was found with serious injuries. He later died in hospital. Photo / Raphael Franks

Her lawyer Philip Hamlin, acting for Lester Cordwell, sought and was granted interim name suppression, citing her health and the risk she could be endangered by having her name published.

The woman thanked Judge Bell when the order was granted on an interim basis. She did not enter a plea and Hamlin did not seek bail.

Judge Bell remanded the woman in custody until her next appearance in the Auckland High Court on September 13. A report on her fitness will be prepared by forensic mental health services.

The 35-year-old man also appeared from prison via audio-visual link, wearing a prison-issued white boiler suit.

He was also granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody to the same date as his co-accused.