Two people are in custody and an investigation is under way after a person died suddenly in a central Auckland property this afternoon.

Auckland City CIB Detective Inspector Scott Beard said around 1.13pm emergency services responded to reports of a person with injuries at a residential address on Upper Queen St.

The person died being taken to hospital.

“The two people are currently assisting Police with inquiries as we work to determine the circumstances of the death,” said Beard.

A scene guard was currently in place.

He said more information would be provided when available.



