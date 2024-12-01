The policeman shot in the face by the Queen St gunman who killed two says he has a burning desire to put himself in the line of danger to protect the public again despite nearly losing his life.
Detective Shaun Winstanley was wounded by Matu Reid on the morning of July 20, 2023, in an under-renovation high-rise as workers streamed into the city below.
Winstanley recounted the moment in an interview with Television New Zealand’s Breakfast show this morning, describing what the shot felt like, what he learned during his recovery, and why he is motivated to continue as a policeman.
He had found Reid inside a lift shaft on the 18th floor of the One Queen Street building, once the HSBC building.
Winstanley told Breakfast he would run into a building to neutralise a shooter again without hesitation.
“I have a burning desire, not exactly to run into a building and get shot in the face again, but I’ve got a burning desire to be among the team and do the job we’ve signed up to do,” he said.
“That feeling when you turn up to a situation, everything’s chaos, everything’s chaotic, just that challenge to take control of that situation, be a calm influence on that situation, use the skills and training, the equipment we’ve got to resolve a job, it is something that really drives me, and without being over the top, helping people, right?”
Winstanley said risking danger was just part of the job.
He told Breakfast the gear police wear and the training they go through prepared him for the situation when he confronted Reid.
“We do a lot of training within the police and the particular specialist groups I have been involved in. It sort of felt like another training,” he told Breakfast.
“I suppose that was the mindset at the time and I’m not going to sit here and say I wasn’t scared or worried about getting hurt, but you just needed to put that to one side.
Winstanley shared some of the lessons he had learned during his recovery.