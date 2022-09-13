King Charles III is likely to visit New Zealand when he and Queen Consort Camilla tour Australia next year. Photo / Getty

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla could visit New Zealand early next year, with Jacinda Ardern's office saying there is a "standing invitation" in place.

It is understood there are plans in place for the new King to tour Australia in 2023, so a quick flight over the Tasman is very likely.

News outlet The Australian said the plans to tour would be part of a goodwill push by Buckingham Palace to cement the new monarchy in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

And it's understood the newly-titled Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, will most likely visit ahead of the King.

Their children George, Charlotte, and Louis are likely to be included in the tour.

William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis pose for a family photo in Jordan that has been announced as their Christmas card this year. Photo / Twitter

The naming of Kate as the Princess of Wales is the first time the title has been used since it was carried by the late Princess Diana.

Princess Diana only visited New Zealand once in 1983, with then-Prince Charles and baby William.

The photos taken on the lawn of Government House with Charles and Diana looking on as William plays with a buzzy bee are some of the most memorable of any royal visit.

The late Princess Diana, baby Prince William and then Prince Charles on the lawn of Government House in 1983. Photo / New Zealand Women's Weekly

Asked about the prospect of an upcoming royal visit, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she did not comment on the plans of the royal family.

"But, they of course all have a standing invitation to visit New Zealand."

The late Queen visited New Zealand 10 times during her 70-year and 214-day reign.

The first visit was from 23 December 1953 – 31 January 1954. She toured 46 towns or cities and attended 110 functions. She was in New Zealand for her Christmas message, which was broadcast from Auckland to the world.

In it, she paid tribute to the victims of the Tangiwai Rail Disaster which happened on Christmas Eve.

A New Zealand Herald article from Christmas Eve 1953, the day before the Tangiwai Disaster, in which 151 people were killed. Photo / Herald Archives.

Harry and Meghan toured New Zealand in 2018 and the most recent royals to tour were then-Prince Charles and Camilla in November 2019.

William and Catherine's tour next year was likely to coincide with the British school holiday period so their three children could join them.

The Australian reported Charles would tour Australia at "an early opportunity" in his reign, according to a royal source.



It was suggested the King and Camilla would tour after William and Kate for a longer trip, "partly due to the Queen Consort's difficulties with long travel."

Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles III in 2019 when the toured New Zealand. Photo / NZ Herald

But any future Royal tours were likely to be a lot more relaxed than previous trips.

After a tour of the Caribbean earlier this year, it was reported William and Kate were keen to make future tours "less stuffy", drop their titles, and tell well-wishers there was no need to bow or curtsy.