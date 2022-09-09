Charles delivers first address as King. Video / BBC

QUEEN'S DEATH - OVERNIGHT UPDATE

An emotional King Charles has delivered his first televised address to the Commonwealth as monarch by paying tribute to his "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II, and extending an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A choked-up Charles also paid tribute to his "darling wife" Camilla - now Queen Consort - and William and Catherine, now the Prince and Princess of Wales. He also expressed love for Harry and Meghan as "they continue to build their lives overseas".

Later, he met UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and told her his mother's death was "the moment I have been dreading".

The new King vowed to continue Queen Elizabeth's lifelong dedication to service.

The broadcast was recorded in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace, after the King and Queen greeted crowds of mourners outside the gates. It was broadcast in the UK at 6pm on Friday (5am Saturday NZT).

Speaking for the first time since the Queen passed away peacefully in Balmoral on Thursday, the King said he wished to "express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas".

The King also announced he was creating his son and heir, William, Prince of Wales adding: "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

Prince Harry had raced to Balmoral to be at his beloved grandmother's bedside, but arrived more than an hour after Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth had died, aged 96.

Prince Harry flew to Scotland separately from the rest of the Royal family and without his wife Meghan.

He finally arrived at Balmoral Castle just before 8pm, 90 minutes after the statement of the Queen's death was made at 6.30pm.

He has since left Balmoral, and was seen boarding a British Airways flight at Aberdeen International Airport later on Friday morning.

Harry wore a black suit and carried a shoulder bag as he walked towards the steps of the plane.

He was accompanied by a woman wearing a hi-vis vest, whom he spoke with. At one stage he was seen placing his hand on her shoulder.

His flight departed the airport at 10.20am.

Harry is expected to fly back to London and will then stay at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The Sussexes, who were coming to the end of a whistle-stop visit to Europe when the Queen died, are expected to stay in the UK to attend the Queen's state funeral, likely be held on September 19.

Upon the death of the Queen, the Sussexes's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, became a prince, while younger sister, Lilibet "Lili" Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess.

The rules set out by King George V in 1917 mean Archie and Lili - as the children of a son of a sovereign - also now have an HRH style if they choose to use it.

In 2021, it was suggested Charles - in a bid to limit the number of key royals - intended, when he became monarch, to prevent Archie becoming a prince.

To do so, he will have to issue a Letters Patent amending Archie's right to be a prince and Lili's right to be a princess.

Until that potentially happens or if it does not, Archie and Lili remain a prince and princess, whether their parents choose to use the titles or not. The King made no mention of his grandchildren in the broadcast.

King greets mourners at palace

Earlier, the new King thanked mourners for their well wishes as he arrived at Buckingham Palace, telling one woman: "You are so kind."

King Charles III and his wife the Queen met their new subjects for the first time after flying back from Balmoral.

The impromptu meet and greet resulted in the King spending more than 10 minutes walking down the line of people gathered to welcome him back to London.

Both the King and Queen were met with cries of "we're so sorry for your loss".

The King and The Queen Consort have arrived at Buckingham Palace.



Upon arrival, Their Majesties received a warm reception from members of the public who were paying their respects. pic.twitter.com/1kw62rljUI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 9, 2022

One mourner, Victoria Binkey, 51, from Rutland, grabbed the King's hands and kissed them, to which His Majesty responded: "You are so kind."

Binkey explained later she suddenly felt the need to embrace the King, and that she had not planned on doing so.

EARLIER

Queen Elizabeth II was much more than Britain's longest-serving monarch.

She was sovereign to a further 14 nations and a rare figure on the world stage who was almost universally admired. Her reach cut through hemispheres, generations, social divisions and politics.

The world has now entered a new era after her death, aged 96.

After 70 years on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle yesterday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement delivered at 5.30am (NZT).

Her family, including now King Charles III, rushed to be by her side in Scotland after Her Majesty's doctors said late on Thursday night (NZT) they were concerned for her health and had recommended she remain under medical supervision.

After the news of her death spread throughout the world, people began to mourn the only monarch many have known and thousands gathered outside Buckingham Palace.

The crowds outside the royal residence in London were remarkably quiet and the atmosphere was sombre except for sporadic renditions of God Save The Queen and infrequent bursts of applause, the Guardian reported.

By the time night fell, hundreds of bouquets of flowers and rows of flickering candles sat outside the gates.

A mourner cries as she pays respect to the Queen outside Buckingham Palace in London today. Photo / AP

Tributes quickly flowed; world leaders, dignitaries and other monarchs acknowledged the Queen's lifelong commitment to service and sent their condolences to the royal family.

The Queen's eldest son and heir to the throne Charles, 73, automatically and immediately became King when his mother died.

In a statement, King Charles, who will be New Zealand's head of state, said his beloved mother's death was a moment of "great sadness" for him and his family.

Britain's King Charles III, left, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, look at the floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace. Photo / AP

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."

Locally, some tributes from leaders shared a similarity – acknowledging the Queen's constant presence for New Zealand.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro said the Queen had "provided a sense of continuity and stability for us".

The Governor-General, Dame Cindy Kiro, says the Queen provided a sense of continuity and stability for New Zealanders. Photo / Cindy Kiro

"For most New Zealanders, Queen Elizabeth has really been a constant in our lives.

"She worked right up until her death at 96 years old; so, from the time she became a very young monarch right until her death she worked in the service of people, and that was, I think, a reflection of her very deep commitment and belief in the notion of service."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this was a time of "deep sadness" and marked the closing of a chapter.

"The last days of the Queen's life captures who she was in so many ways, working until the very end on behalf of the people she loved.

"The Queen has been such a constant in our lives for 70 years ... over her reign, she has come to define notions of service, charity and consistency."

Ardern said the Queen's commitment to her role had been "unwavering" and a strong memory she held of the monarch was her laughter.

"She was extraordinary."

A well-wisher kisses the hand of Britain's King Charles III as he walks outside at Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / AP

New Zealand will observe an official period of national mourning until the end of the day of the New Zealand Memorial Service for the Queen, which will take place in Wellington after her funeral in London.

Ardern and Kiro are expected to attend the Queen's funeral in Britain, which will most likely be in about 10 days' time with the royal family and heads of state from around the world also expected to attend.

Condolence books have been placed in public spaces, including the Beehive foyer, National Library and Wellington Cathedral.

A 96-gun salute in Wellington marked each year of the Queen's life while flags flew half-mast at Auckland's War Memorial Museum and harbour bridge as well as outside courthouses where the country's top lawyers adjusted to new titles.

Britain's King Charles III greets well-wishers as he walks by the gates of Buckingham Palace following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / AP

King Charles' immediate ascension to the throne meant the Queen's Counsel (QC) title has been converted to King's Counsel (KC), a statement from Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann issued on Friday morning confirmed.

Flags were also lowered and memorial books placed publicly elsewhere around the country, including Whanganui and parts of Waikato.

The Māori King Tūheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII said he had received the news of the Queen's death with sadness and sent aroha and respect to the royal family as they gathered in Balmoral.

He said the Queen and the late Prince Philip had visited Turangawaewae Marae on several occasions and enjoyed a close relationship with his mother, late Queen Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu.

New British Prime Minister Liz Truss paid tribute to the Queen, saying she was the rock on which modern Britain was built.

"Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her."

Truss said the Queen had championed the development of the Commonwealth from a small group of seven countries to a family of 56 nations, spanning every continent of the world.

"Through thick and thin Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the strength and stability that we needed. She was the very spirit of Great Britain."

The official royal announcement of the death of the Queen is placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace. Photo / WireImage

Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama also paid tribute to the Queen, saying Fijian hearts were heavy.

The Queen travelled around the Pacific multiple times during her reign, with a visit to Fiji and Tonga just a few months after her coronation in December 1953.

"We will always treasure the joy of her visits to Fiji along with every moment that her grace, courage and wisdom were a comfort and inspiration to our people even a world away."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Queen's death marked the end of a

historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service.

"This is a loss we all feel, for few have known a world without Queen Elizabeth II.

"In her seven remarkable decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a rare and reassuring constant amidst rapid change."

In a joint statement, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said the Queen "defined an era" and was a steadying presence of constant change, while former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, said her reign was "defined by grace, elegance and a tireless work ethic".

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it would be her wisdom, compassion and warmth that would always be remembered.

"For most Canadians, we have known no other sovereign. Queen Elizabeth II was a constant presence in our lives. Time and again, Her Majesty marked Canada's modern history.

"Over the course of 70 years and 23 royal tours, Queen Elizabeth II saw this country from coast to coast to coast and was there for our major, historical milestones."

His Holiness the Dalai Lama said he had written to King Charles to express his deep sadness and to offer heartfelt condolences to His Majesty, the royal family and the people of Britain.

"Her reign, as Britain's longest-serving monarch, represented celebration, inspiration and a reassuring sense of continuity for so many people alive today."