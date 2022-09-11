A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II sits amidst floral tributes and notes outside the gates of Windsor Castle. Photo / AP

Cabinet will consider options for a NZ memorial service and a public holiday to honour the Queen at its meeting tomorrow, a Government spokesperson said.

The statement comes after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed Australians will be given a day off to mark Queen Elizabeth's death.

A National Day of Mourning for the late monarch has been declared for September 22 in Australia, the Thursday after Albanese returns from the Queen's funeral in London.

"It will be a one-off national public holiday. That's to allow people to pay their respects for the passing of Queen Elizabeth," the Australian Prime Minister told the ABC.

"I spoke to all Premiers and chief ministers yesterday and I'm writing to them formally this morning, they will have received their letters by now. They have all agreed that it's appropriate that it be a one-off national public holiday."