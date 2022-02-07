Queen City shows its Pride for historic march

Artwork in Freyberg Square is part of this year's Pride Festival. Photo / Dean Purcell

Artwork in Freyberg Square is part of this year's Pride Festival. Photo / Dean Purcell

To mark the 50th anniversary of the first gay liberation marches led by Ngahuia Te Awekotuku in 1972, Auckland Pride is launching its first ever Takatapui Festival. Takatapui, meaning intimate companion of the same sex, embraces everyone who identifies with diverse genders, sexualities and sex characteristics.

The festival is billed as a multi-faceted and inclusive opportunity to embrace and learn through art.

Commissioned works by Takatapui artists can be seen around the city. Photo / Dean Purcell

Seven Takatapui artists have been commissioned to showcase work through public installations around central Auckland, with the Albert Park caretaker's cottage as a hub for viewing through February.

Most works are experienced in a public, outdoor setting and will not be affected by Covid restrictions.

The annual Big Gay Out and Pride marches were cancelled, but an extensive programme of events, workshops, education and celebration can be found online.

• https://aucklandpride.org.nz/