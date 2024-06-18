Quadbike emergency near Waimarama, Hawke’s Bay

One person has been taken to hospital after what Hawke’s Bay Today understands was a quadbike crash between Hastings and Waimarama.
Ambulance service Hato Hone St John reported it was notified at 2.36pm today of an incident on Waimarama Rd.
An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle rushed to the scene and one patient was treated at the scene and transported to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in Hastings in a serious condition.
Initial reports were that a quadbike had rolled down a bank and that a person had received face and chest injuries.
Fire and Emergency NZ reported it had been called but been “turned-back.”