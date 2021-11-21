Quad bike death in Far North's Panguru

Police confirmed the person dead at the scene. Photo / NZME

A person has died in a quad bike crash at a private property in the Far North community of Panguru today.

Police say emergency services were called at 4.20pm.

"Tragically the person was confirmed deceased at the scene," the spokesperson said. "The matter will be referred to the Coroner."

Quad bikes are considered the workhorse of NZ farms.

Quad bike accidents have killed at least two people this year, one on a farm in the mountainous Lower Kaimai area in April, and another on an Omakere farm in Central Hawke's Bay in January.

Also in January, a quad bike travelling at speed flipped at Riversdale Beach, sending its young driver to hospital - by helicopter - with serious injuries.

Two companies were fined and ordered to pay reparation totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars in August after a woman was crushed in a quad bike incident at her Maungati workplace in 2019.

A quad bike fitted with a roll bar or crush protection device that provides space under an upturned quad in the event of a rollover. Photo / ATV LifeGuard

WorkSafe had said there were far too many preventable quad bike accidents happening across New Zealand, and that farm vehicles such as quad bikes must be regularly serviced and adequately maintained.

On average, five people die in work-related quad bike incidents each year and many more are injured. Most quad bike injuries and fatalities are caused by quad bikes rolling over.

WorkSafe's recommendation was that businesses consider installing crush protection devices on the back of quad bikes.