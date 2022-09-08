Kāpiti mayoral candidate Martin Halliday.

Why do you want to be mayor? I think 'want' is the wrong word. Our community should have a choice from a selection of candidates for democracy to work well.

I have 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry as a manager, owner, concept developer and implementer, am entrepreneurial and have come through the school of hard knocks. I'm a doer, a listener and a team builder. I am also a leader. These are all transferable skills for the mayoral role.

I put my hand up to work for my community three years ago and committed to the part-time role full time to learn it and to get good at it.

I have delivered on my promises made and now wish to step my role up to bring my skills and experience to the mayoral position to better serve my wider community/district.



What do you believe are the top three issues that need addressing?

• Regulatory process: Our reputation is not good, we need to do better.

• Team building: Empowering councillors and community boards to be able to be effective for the community, building a strong constructive relationship with our new chief executive.

• Advocacy: Unfunded mandates from central government are adding to our rates bill and slowing down councils' delivery of work programmes. The sheer volume is unprecedented.

What will local government look like on the other side? Strong advocacy for Kāpiti during reform will be critical so that our district doesn't get lost with regard to service delivery and our fair cut of the pie. Rates are a blunt tool and should be supported with government funding more so than they are now. Who's paying for local government to be involved in health?

If elected, what do you hope to achieve over the next three years? Everything said above. We have completed good work over the past three years setting the framework around housing, climate/sustainability and economic development. Now it is time for outcomes and delivery.

What do you see as the most important attribute you would bring to council? Leadership. I am a good team builder and front person, had my successes and failures in life and have grown from them. I have business, managerial, entrepreneurial and governance skills, and have a front-of-house hospitality background leading to the development of excellent people skills. I am involved in local community groups and I care.

How will you ensure all voices of the community are heard? People are busy. A lot just don't have the time or inclination to be engaged and rely on those elected to represent them in an informed manner. I would suggest that people do their homework on those standing. A bit of extra time spent now could make a huge difference on whether good-quality people are being elected to represent you at the council table.

Also supporting and empowering councillors and community boards to engage with their communities. I have been and will attend all community board meetings. I will keep on top of council communication to ensure that they are engaging and easy to understand and introduce mini/micro surveys.

What do you do to relax? Walks on the awesome Kāpiti beaches and chilling out listening to music or watching a movie with my lovely wife, playing Kaplonk (petanque) with some good friends on Thursday nights and family get-togethers are my happy places.