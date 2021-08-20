Put a leash on it: Dog attacks in Whanganui prompts call for better control

Whanganui District Council's animal management team has been dealing with a spat of dog attacks this week. Photo / Bevan Conley

Recent dog attacks in the city have prompted Whanganui District Council's animal management team to ask owners to keep their pets on leashes.

The council's compliance operations manager Jason Shailer said there had been a spate of dog attacks this week.

"Since 4pm on Tuesday afternoon, there have been six reported dog attacks in Whanganui," he said.

"One attack resulted in a bite to a person, three were attacks on other dogs and two were attacks on a cat and some chickens. All of the attacks were minor, apart from the attacks on a cat and chickens where these animals died."

There were two attacks in Whanganui East, one in Gonville, one in Aramoho and two in Castlecliff.

"As a result of these attacks one dog has been impounded, and the other cases are being investigated as far as is possible during alert level 4.

"It's pleasing to see that the majority of dog owners are complying with council rules."

Shailer said there was an increase in reported dog attacks during the 2020 lockdown and staff expected to see the trend continue this time around.

"Wandering dogs come across more people and other dogs in their travels which increases the chances of an issue," he said.

"With more people out and about walking their dogs in their local areas, people need to adapt their dog exercise behaviour and be in control of their dogs at all times."

Shailer said while taking advantage of the time to exercise dogs and enjoy the outdoors it was essential to maintain safe distancing protocols and keep dogs from wandering.

"Keep your dog on a leash at all times, maintain your physical distance and remain two metres from other dog-walkers and dogs. Pick up your dog's stools."

He also recommended other ways to enjoy dogs at home, such as playing games and extra training.

Dog attacks can be reported to the council on 06 349 0001. The phone is monitored 24/7.