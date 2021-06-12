'Pulse of wet weather' to hit Auckland early this week

Aucklanders are encouraged to enjoy the outdoors this morning while they can before a "pulse of wet weather" hits the city in the afternoon and continues early this week.
Metservice meteorologist Alwyn Bakker says a high pressure system over the entire country held off rain last week but showers will patter many cities later today.
"There's going to be some showers turning up for Auckland [today] which will turn into rain on Monday and it will start easing Tuesday and Wednesday," Bakker said.
The City of Sails will have a high of 18C today beginning under cloudy conditions.
"There's not a lot of moisture around, so weather tends to be pretty settled under a high pressure system. That's moving away east and all the frontal stuff, which is bringing the rain, is coming in from the Tasman," Bakker said.
"I'd recommend [Aucklanders] get stuff sorted in the morning as the risk of showers increases from afternoon onwards."
Bakker said "it's sort of a pulse of wet weather".
Wellington will have a high of 15C with patchy drizzle in the morning developing into rain at night.
Whangārei and Tauranga are forecast for a highs of 18C with the odd shower.
Hamilton, New Plymouth and Christchurch have highs of 17C with a few afternoon and evening showers.
Palmerston North will have a high of 17C, with cloudy but dry conditions.
Rotorua is forecast for a high of 15 with the odd shower.
Dunedin has a high of 13 with occasional rain.