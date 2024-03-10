One person has been seriously injured in King St, Pukekohe.

One person has been seriously injured following an assault in the South Auckland town of Pukekohe this afternoon.

Police and ambulance services are still at the scene on King St after receiving a report of the assault shortly before 3pm.

“The area has been cordoned off while emergency services respond and inquiries are [being] undertaken to determine the circumstances of the incident,” a police spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John was notified of the incident at 2.52pm and sent one ambulance and one rapid response unit to the scene.

“We assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition,” a St John spokesperson said.

A witness who uploaded footage of the police cordon to Facebook said: “While getting a pedicure, some poor person has been stabbed. Hope they are okay...”

An employee from Dentist Pukekohe on King St told the Herald she didn’t see anything but was told by police a person had been stabbed.

“I was out back, and when I came out front, everything had already happened. There were police cars and ambulances outside.”

More to come.