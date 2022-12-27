Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

Pūhoi to Warkworth, Peka Peka to Ōtaki - Which big motorway projects are open for summer

Bernard Orsman
8 mins to read
The highly-anticipated Pūhoi to Warkworth highway north of Auckland has not been completed in time for summer, but Wellingtonians will be elated with the pre-Christmas opening of the Peka Peka to Ōtaki expressway. Video / Waka Kotahi

Holidaymakers can look forward to some long-awaited improvements on busy motorways this summer but have to put up with Covid-impacted delays on some other big roading projects.

The highly-anticipated Pūhoi to Warkworth highway north of

