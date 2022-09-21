Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Wellington traffic: Peka Peka to Ōtaki expressway opening 'uncomfortably close' to Christmas due to faulty asphalt

Georgina Campbell
By
5 mins to read
World leaders take aim at Russia, retail workers fearful as smash and grabs continue, and more on the cyclist tragically killed in Flat Bush crash in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

World leaders take aim at Russia, retail workers fearful as smash and grabs continue, and more on the cyclist tragically killed in Flat Bush crash in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The opening date for a long-awaited expressway north of Wellington is getting "uncomfortably close to the holiday season" because of faulty asphalt, the Herald can reveal.

Thousands of tonnes of asphalt has already been ripped

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.