Since March 2018, wages in the public sector grew 24.5% compared to 20.3% private growth.
Public Service Association assistant secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said pay equity outcomes and collective bargaining are driving the difference.
“These settlements address the long-standing and historical undervaluation of crucial work, predominantly performed by women, particularly within our healthcare system,” she said.
“These salary increases primarily stem from adjustments in pay for nurses, allied health professionals, and midwives, following hard-fought legal recognition that their compensation has been unjustifiably low for decades, due to undervaluation.”
Savings follow a round of mass job cuts earlier in the year, with some agencies eyeing further reductions in staff.
