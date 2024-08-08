A total of 186 roles, 89 of which are currently vacant, would be disestablished by the ministry. A further 59 new roles would be established, resulting in a net reduction of 127 roles – almost exclusively involving staff carrying out national office functions.

The new structure would come into effect on October 1.

The ministry initially proposed 178 job cuts at the beginning of June, 67 of which were vacant at the time. A further 55 roles were proposed to be created.

“I want to acknowledge how difficult and unsettling it has been for our kaimahi [employees], especially those who have been impacted by the change proposal and today’s final decisions. Throughout, they have behaved with professionalism and a commitment to our RISE values of respect, integrity, service and excellence – and I want to thank them for that,” Kibblewhite said in the statement this afternoon.

He added that the ministry had received more than 1400 pieces of feedback from staff on the original proposal.

“As I said at the start of our change proposal process, the key factor in our decision-making has been the need to deliver on our core functions and strategy and continue our work to strengthen people’s trust in the law of Aotearoa New Zealand,” Kibblewhite said.

“In finalising these proposals, we looked closely at where we might be able to make savings, reduce duplication or overlap in functions, and be more efficient.”

The ministry said the announcement was the latest in a series of measures it has initiated to identify efficiencies and ensure its long-term fiscal sustainability.

“[This includes] significantly reducing the use of contractors and consultants, and actively identifying savings in non-personnel areas by reducing travel, printing, Sim cards and other operational costs.”

The ministry said it would now begin the appointment of people into the 59 new roles, with the new structure coming into effect at the beginning of October.

The Herald has approached Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and the public sector union, the Public Service Association (PSA), for comment.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.