A Herald photogapher at the scene said a broken bottle, a bloody cloth, and a piece of red clothing was near an abandoned vehicle. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Herald photogapher at the scene said a broken bottle, a bloody cloth, and a piece of red clothing was near an abandoned vehicle. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A person was critically hurt following a disorder event in the Auckland suburb of Pt Chevalier last night.

Police responded to the incident at Eric Armishaw Reserve, located at the end of Walker Road.

Police arrived at the scene at 7:58 pm and cordoned off the carpark.

Detectives have arrived at the scene, and investigations are now underway.

Police arrived at the scene at 7:58 pm and have cordoned off the carpark since then. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Herald photographer at the scene said a broken bottle, a bloody cloth, and a piece of red clothing were near an abandoned vehicle.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were called to Eric Armishaw Park around 7:50pm.

“We transported a patient in critical condition to Auckland City Hospital.”